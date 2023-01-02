LineageOS 20 based upon Android 13 officially launches w/ new camera app, more

In the world of third-party Android ROMs, LineageOS is among the most popular. Months after Android 13 was officially released for Pixel phones, LineageOS 20 has arrived based upon the latest mobile OS.

Announced in a lengthy blog post by the Lineage team, LineageOS 20 has been in the works since October 2022 but is now ready for a sizable pool of devices. Because much of the hard work has already been done and the simple “bring-up requirements” for Android 13, this has been an easier process for the Lineage team.

This build includes a substantial overhaul to the default camera application bundled with LineageOS 20. Renamed “Aperture,” this has been written by developer SebaUbuntu, LuK1337, and luca020400 with a look and feel closer to the Google Camera app found on Pixel phones. It utilizes the CameraX API, with even more precise options for the camera on your device including video frame rate control, full EIS and OIS settings, plus an image orientation level that works like the Gcam spirit level functionality.

The new camera app is just the tip of the iceberg as this ROM includes a ton more changes that you can check out via the changelog below. It’s also worth noting that all security patches from April 2022 right through to December 2022 have also been merged to LineageOS 17.1 through to LineageOS 20.

LineageOS 20 full changelog

Security patches from April 2022 to December 2022 have been merged to LineageOS 17.1 through 20.

ohmagoditfinallyhappened – LineageOS now has an awesome new camera app called Aperture! It is based on Google’s (mostly) awesome CameraX library and provides a much closer “to stock” camera app experience on many devices. Massive kudos to developers SebaUbuntu, LuK1337, and luca020400 who developed this initially, designer Vazguard, and to the entire team for working to integrate it into LineageOS and adapt it to our massive array of supported devices!

– LineageOS now has an awesome new camera app called Aperture! It is based on Google’s (mostly) awesome CameraX library and provides a much closer “to stock” camera app experience on many devices. Massive kudos to developers SebaUbuntu, LuK1337, and luca020400 who developed this initially, designer Vazguard, and to the entire team for working to integrate it into LineageOS and adapt it to our massive array of supported devices! WebView has been updated to Chromium 108.0.5359.79.

We have introduced a completely redone volume panel in Android 13 and have further developed our side pop-out expanding panel.

We now support GKI and Linux 5.10 builds with full out-of-tree module support to match new AOSP conventions.

Our fork of the AOSP Gallery app has seen many fixes and improvements.

Our Updater app has seen many bug fixes and improvements, as well as now has a fancy new Android TV layout!

Our web browser, Jelly has seen several bug fixes and improvements!

We have contributed even more changes and improvements back upstream to the FOSS Etar calendar app we integrated some time back!

We have contributed even more changes and improvements back upstream to the Seedvault backup app.

Our Recorder app has been adapted to account for Android’s built-in features, while still providing the features you expect from LineageOS. The app was rearchitected heavily. Material You support has been added. The high quality recorder (WAV format) now supports stereo and there has been several threading fixes.

Android TV builds now ship with an ad-free Android TV launcher, unlike Google’s ad-enabled launcher – we also support Google TV-style builds and are evaluating moving to it on supported devices in the future.

Multiple Google TV features, such as the much more appealing looking Two-Panel Settings application have been ported to LineageOS Android TV builds.

Our adb_root service is no longer tied to the build type property, which allows greater compatibility with many third-party root systems.

service is no longer tied to the build type property, which allows greater compatibility with many third-party root systems. Our merge scripts have been largely overhauled, greatly simplifying the Android Security Bulletin merge process, as well as making supporting devices like Pixel devices that have full source releases much more streamlined.

LLVM has been fully embraced, with builds now defaulting to using LLVM bin-utils and optionally, the LLVM integrated assembler. For those of you with older kernels, worry not, you can always opt out.

A global Quick Settings light mode has been developed so that this UI element matches the device’s theme.

Our Setup Wizard has seen adaptation for Android 13, with new styling, and more seamless transitions/user experience.

At present, the build roster does not yet include Tensor-powered Pixel devices. However, the Pixel 4a through to the Pixel 5a are able to flash LineageOS 20 and get an even more flexible build of Android 13 running. Over 30 devices can now be updated with the full list found below:

ASUS ZenFone 5Z (Z01R)

Fairphone 4 (FP4)

F(x)tec Pro (pro1)

Pixel 4a (sunfish)

Pixel 4a 5G (bramble)

Pixel 4 (flame)

Pixel 4 XL (coral)

Pixel 5 (redfin)

Pixel 5a (barbet)

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT (heart)

Lenovo Z6 pro (zippo)

Motorola edge (racer)

Motorola edge 20 (berlin)

Motorola edge 30 (dubai)

Motorola Moto edge s / moto g100 (nio)

Motorola moto g 5G / one 5G ace (kiev)

Motorola moto g 5G plus / one 5G (nairo)

Motorola moto g6 plus (evert)

Motorola moto g7 play (channel)

Motorola moto g7 power (ocean)

Motorola moto g7 (river)

Motorola moto g7 plus (lake)

Motorola moto x4 (payton)

Motorola moto z3 play (beckham)

Motorola one power (chef)

Nubia Mini 5G (TP1803) OnePlus 5 (cheeseburger)

OnePlus 5T (dumpling)

OnePlus 6 (enchilada)

OnePlus 6T (fajita)

OnePlus 7 (guacamoleb)

OnePlus 7 Pro (guacamole)

OnePlus 7T (hotdogb)

OnePlus 7T Pro (hotdog)

OnePlus 8 (instantnoodle)

OnePlus 8 Pro (instantnoodlep)

OnePlus 8T (kebab)

OnePlus 9 (lemonade)

OnePlus 9 Pro (lemonadep)

Razer Phone 2 (aura)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE) (gts4lv)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi) (gts4lvwifi)

Sony Xperia 1 II (pdx203)

Xiaomi Mi 8 (dipper)

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition (ursa)

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (equuleus)

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE (xmsirius)

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (grus)

Xiaomi Mi CC / mi 9 Lite (pyxis)

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S (polaris)

Xiaomi Poco F1 (beryllium)

To accommodate LineageOS 20, version 18.1 is now on a “feature freeze.” Devices submissions will still be accepted moving forward, but the focus will be on Android 12 and Android 13 builds moving forward.

More on LineageOS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: