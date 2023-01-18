Stadia version of Gunsport has been ported over to Steam in clever workaround

Gunsport launched on Google Stadia as a “First on Stadia” game back in 2020, but with the platform about to shut down, the developers have saved that version of the game for players on PC.

When it launched, Gunsport was described as “volleyball with guns” by our Kyle Bradshaw. The title hit Stadia before any other platforms, but it did eventually show up on PC via Steam in the form of “Hyper Gunsport.” But, technically speaking, the original version of the game was only available on Stadia.

Ahead of the platform’s shutdown tonight, Necrosoft Games has confirmed that the Stadia version of Gunsport has been preserved through Hyper Gunsport.

Players on PC can make a relatively simple tweak to the Steam version of the game to unlock “OriginalGunsport” as it was available on Stadia. Essentially, players just join a hidden beta version of the game. The version is playable offline, though it does have some of the special features available on Stadia removed. But at the very least, this keeps that original port playable. Other games haven’t been as lucky.

Stadia is shutting down tomorrow. This means all exclusives, like the original Gunsport, will blink out of existence. But!! Since we care about game preservation we've made an offline version of Gunsport available in the Steam version of Hyper Gunsport, through the beta channel. pic.twitter.com/AeyR7fDBcs — necrosoftgames (@necrosoftgames) January 17, 2023

Hyper Gunsport is available on Steam for $24.99 and builds on the version found on Stadia. Players on Steam who already have the game also have access to this special version.

