If you have a second controller handy, it’s a snap to play co-op games with a partner on Google Stadia, including on Chromecast Ultra. To help give you more to do with your “Player 2” of choice, Google Stadia has announced two more co-op games coming soon, Gunsport, a timed exclusive, and Just Shapes & Beats.

First on the docket is Gunsport, a “First on Stadia” title from Necrosoft that can best be described as “volleyball with guns.” Players face off in 2v2 team battles, using guns to keep the ball afloat and attempt to score on the opposing team. You can choose to face-off against computer opponents in Gunsport’s story mode, or take your team global with fiercely competitive online matches.

Meanwhile, Just Shapes & Beats pits you and up to three of your in-person and/or online friends against an onslaught of shapes expertly tuned to the beat of over 40 different EDM and chiptune tracks. Use teamwork to shoot your way through to survive, while also fighting to achieve the best rank for each level.

Both games are set to release sometime this year, though neither game has been given a proper release date as of yet. Gunsport will join a host of other recent indie titles as “First on Stadia” exclusives, including GYLT, Spitlings, and Lost Words: Beyond the Page.

