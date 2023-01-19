YouTube TV live channel guide is currently broken for many on Apple TV

If you’re having trouble with YouTube TV on your Apple TV this week, you’re not alone. A recent update has broken the live channel guide.

Over the past 24 hours, Apple TV owners have noticed that Google’s YouTube TV app is partially broken, specifically taking down the live channel guide.

The error surfaces an older “grid” style UI for the guide and simply doesn’t work. Users affected say that this leaves the live guide unable to scroll using the remote, and in some cases the app freezes entirely. Some also report seeing the design of the guide changing back and forth in an endless loop. The issue doesn’t appear to be occurring on any other platform, or attached to any particular Apple TV models.

The change might be linked to the new live channel guide that Google announced for YouTube TV earlier this week, which has been rolling out widely across all platforms including Apple TV already.

In a tweet, Google confirmed that it aware of the issue and working on a fix.

we're aware of the issue & looking into it. expect some changes soon! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) January 19, 2023

