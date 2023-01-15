YouTube TV offering big 4K Plus discount for some; from $4.99/mo for two years

In June of 2021, YouTube TV launched “4K Plus” with three key additions, but is now drastically discounting the monthly add-on for select subscribers.

The ability to watch in 4K Ultra High Definition is the main feature with live and on-demand content labeled as such in the app. The following networks are supported: Discovery, ESPN, Fox Sports, FX, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, Tastemade, and MLB Network.

You need a compatible streaming device connected to a 4K TV – Chromecast with Google TV, 4K Roku Streaming Devices, Apple TV 4K (2021), PS4 Pro, Amazon Fire 4k Stick (1st Gen – 2018), Nvidia Shield – or a 4K smart TV:

4K Android TV models like Sony Bravia, and others

Samsung, LG and HiSense 4K Smart TVs (2016 or later)

You also get the ability to download and watch DVR recordings offline on the mobile apps, as well as unlimited concurrent streams at home (on your local Wi-Fi network). By default, you can only use YouTube TV on up to three devices inside and outside your home.

YouTube TV 4K Plus costs $19.99 per month on top of the $64.99 Base Plan. Many found it quite expensive, and Google – at launch – let you pay $9.99/month for the first year.

Credit: u/noneofyourbizzness

Certain subscribers are being offered that $9.99 pricing for 24 months. More notable is how some YouTube TV members are seeing even deeper 4K Plus discounts of $6.99 and even $4.99/month for two years. At that price, it’s very much worth it and a popular offer.

It’s not clear how YouTube TV is determining who gets that special pricing. It’s still $19.99 for others, with the app having yet to communicate this offer. You have to manually go into Settings > Membership to see it.

More on YouTube TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: