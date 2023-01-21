Fitbit Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications appear for some Pixel Watch owners

The Pixel Watch does not have the full complement of health features found on even an entry-level Fitbit tracker. Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications are not officially supported on the Pixel Watch, but the functionality looks to be available for some people.

While the Pixel Watch has an ECG app that records electrical signals for 30 seconds and looks for signs of AFib (Atrial Fibrillation) on-demand, it does not support Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications that work while you’re still or sleeping.

Those alerts are available on the Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, Versa 3, Versa 2, Versa Lite, Charge 5, Charge 4, Charge 3, Luxe, Inspire 3, and Inspire 2, with the Pixel Watch explicitly not listed on support documents, product pages, or specifications.

However, some Pixel Watch owners are seeing an Irregular Rhythm Notifications page in the Discover tab of the Fitbit app. It explains the feature, and lets you “View Notifications.” This page notes when data was last analyzed.

We’re only seeing it on one Pixel Watch out of several that we checked, while there’s one other report of it being live today. For everyone else (as seen below), the Assessments & Reports page/carousel just lists “Wellness Reports” and “Heart Rhythm Assessment.”

As such, it’s not clear if this feature was intentionally enabled by Fitbit or whether a bug is responsible. It’s somewhat like how you could get Fall Detection if you reset your Pixel Watch and paired again. We’ll be reaching out to the company for more information.

Compared to most other Fitbit devices, the Pixel Watch also lacks SpO2 tracking, high & low heart rate notifications, and skin temperature variation.

