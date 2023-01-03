Pixel Watch Fall Detection starts appearing for some

At launch, Google said Pixel Watch Fall Detection is “coming this winter,” and it’s now beginning to appear on some devices.

After resetting their wearable, one Pixel Watch owner was prompted to set up Fall Detection to “get help quickly after a hard fall by allowing your watch to call your primary contact.” This is happening on the existing December update with the RWD9.220429.070 build.

Fall detection is rated up to 32 g-forces. On your watch, it appears in Settings > Safety & Emergency > Fall detection just after Emergency SOS. There’s also a setting in the Pixel Watch app for it, and introductory notification.

Fall detection and international emergency calling are not available in all areas. International emergency calling feature requires Google Pixel Watch with 4G LTE. Fall detection, Emergency SOS, and international emergency calling are dependent upon network connectivity and other factors and may not be reliable for emergency communications or available in all areas or languages. Fall detection may not detect all falls. Auto-dialing to emergency services is not available in all countries. See g.co/pixelwatch/personalsafety for more details.

As of today, an accompanying support article is not yet live.

Google has yet to officially announce the launch of this feature, and it hasn’t been tested yet. You might be able to replicate its early appearance by resetting, but setting up is still a somewhat tedious process without the availability of Wear OS backup, which should support App data, Device settings, and Watch faces and tiles.

More on Pixel Watch:

Thanks, Dee!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: