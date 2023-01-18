Spigen and Caseology quietly release new Pixel Watch covers and straps

Since the release of the Pixel Watch, high-quality and reliable third-party accessories have been few and far between. However, over the past few weeks, Spigen and sub-brand Caseology quietly released new cases, covers, and integrated straps for the Pixel Watch.

The Google Pixel Watch design puts much of the curved glass edges at risk of damage. Finding accessories that work well with the proprietary strap connector is another problem for owners of the wearable. We’ve highlighted a number of our tried-and-tested Pixel Watch accessories, but we found it difficult to suggest any third-party strap options.

Given Spigen’s prowess in smartphone accessories, it’s likely great to hear that the brand is dipping toes into the Pixel Watch accessory market. The firm’s popular Thin Fit and Liquid Air cases have been repurposed as bezel protectors for the Pixel Watch and have quietly been listed on Amazon and Spigen.com.

The Thin Fit case can be purchased in a clear polycarbonate or matte black finish. A clip-on protector like this merely stops the edges of the curved glass from being in the firing line without adding bulk. As for the Liquid Air case, this is a bulkier option that adds button covers and a boxier aesthetic to the curvy Pixel Watch.

Although technically a separate brand from Spigen, Caseology is also now listing Pixel Watch accessories including an integrated Nano Pop silicone strap and case. This looks to be the first fully integrated watch strap and cover that we’ve seen for the Pixel Watch.

Because this is a silicone case, it should be comfortable and fully waterproof. Like the smartphone cases, the Nano Pop has a two-tone finish and can be picked up in a navy or gray color. There is also a regular loop and hook-style strap connection too.

A rugged Vault case is also now available, which brings design parity between the Caseolgy Pixel 7 case lineup. This adds button covers and flattens out the non-usable exposed Pixel Watch display curves while adding extra protection.

Spigen’s Pixel Watch accessories come in at $18.99, while Caseology offers the Vault case at $14.99. The integrated Nano Pop strap and cover is priced at $29.99 direct from the Caseology website but is slightly cheaper in Europe at £14.99 in the UK at Amazon. We’ll spend some time with these latest accessories in the coming weeks, but you can check them out below:

