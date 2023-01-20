Spigen’s G-Shock-inspired Rugged Armor Pro for Pixel Watch arrives February

After quietly launching some of the first high-quality third-party accessories for Pixel Watch, Spigen has confirmed to 9to5Google that its popular Rugged Armor Pro integrated case and strap is coming to Google’s first wearable at some point in February.

As we have noted, finding reliable accessories for this Wear OS watch is a bit of a minefield even some months after launch. Spigen has supported multiple wearables including the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch series but has taken time to offer Google Pixel Watch accessories. However, that is changing with a slow drip of third-party options that will help protect your prized smartwatch.

Just like the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch variants of the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro, the Google Pixel Watch design mimics the chunky G-Shock shape with an integrated strap with a classic-style clasp. You can see from the renders that this adds substantial extra bulk to the Pixel Watch. With many complaining that the 41mm size is too small, this could be the perfect solution to add a bit more mass.

The blocky edges of the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro ensure that the curved sides of the Pixel Watch glass screen are fully protected and only the usable display region is exposed. This might pose some compatibility problems with the limited pool of Pixel Watch screen protectors currently available.

A shock-absorbing material helps keep all exposed areas safe, while an etched button cover for the Recents app button could make it easier to access. Only the crown is exposed so that it doesn’t inhibit the rotating mechanism. Spigen’s trademark carbon fiber flourishes are also used in flashes across the frame and strap too.

Unlike the Thin Fit and Liquid Air covers, the strap is fully fused into the chassis making this a one-piece accessory for your Pixel Watch. The loop and clasp mechanism is very much like what you’ll find on many affordable digital watches like the G-Shock series.

Spigen did not share pricing information with us here at 9to5Google, but we expect the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Pixel Watch to be in or around the same $21.99 price point that the Galaxy Watch 5 series covers are being sold at. They’ll be listed across multiple online retailers including Amazon and directly at Spigen.com in black. We’ll have a review when the accessory officially goes on sale.

More on Google Pixel Watch:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: