[Update: Watch 4] New Galaxy Watch 5 update is rolling out now with tool for checking battery health

Samsung is rolling out a new update to the Galaxy Watch 5 series that brings support for a new “Device Diagnostics” tool as well as delivering an updated security patch.

Rolling out as of today, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are both getting their first new update of 2023.

This update firstly includes mention of Samsung’s new pinch-to-zoom functionality for the “Camera Controller” app, which was announced last week. Samsung does mention that this requires One UI 5.1 on your device, though, which is the first time the company has confirmed that version. However, that means users won’t be able to actually try this new feature after installing this latest Galaxy Watch 5 update.

Another new, much more interesting feature in this update is a new “Device Diagnostics” tool for Galaxy Watch 5.

Used through the Samsung Members app on your phone, this app allows users to check on their battery status (health) as well as running tests on touchscreen functions and other features. The accompanying Samsung Members and Galaxy Wearable app updates don’t seem to be live just yet, so it’s hard to know exactly how in-depth this feature goes.

Update 1/25: Samsung is now rolling out this same update to 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4 series, as users on Reddit have spotted. It’s not clear how widely the update is available at this point, but like on the Watch 5, it also carries the January 2023 security patch.

The full changelog reads as follows (edited for formatting):

New Camera Controller feature added Change zoom on your phone camera remotely through pinching in or out on the screen, or through rotating the bezel. *This feature is only supported on flagship models released after Samsung Galaxy S20 or Z Flip running at least One UI 5.1. Samsung Members A new “Connected device diagnostics” option has been added to check the proper performance of the Galaxy Watch’s battery status, touch screen function, etc. on the connected phone. *Please update Samsung Members and Galaxy Wearable app to the latest versions for using the ‘Connected device diagnostics’ feature. Stability and reliability The stability has been improved.

This update also brings the January 2023 security patch to Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. We’d expect most of these features to expand to Galaxy Watch 4 in time.

