Samsung re-releases its internet browser for Wear OS smartwatches

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 16th 2022 8:44 am PT

samsung internet browser wear os
0 Comments

Smartwatches are capable of a lot, but you’ll often find that most apps on Wear OS and other platforms focus on simplifying data. Last year, Samsung launched a full-fledged web browser for Wear OS that mysteriously disappeared, but now, it’s back.

Samsung Internet launched on Wear OS in 2021 following the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4. In time, the app expanded to all Wear OS smartwatches.

But as SamMobile points out, the app disappeared from the Play Store for a while. The removal seems to have happened about a week ago, with a recent update possibly having caused some issues with the browsers for some users.

Whatever the cause of the removal, Samsung appears to have launched its browser back to the Play Store for Wear OS owners to download. The browser remains available both to Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 devices, as well as smartwatches from other brands, even on Wear OS 2. The Pixel Watch is also compatible.

The Wear OS app market has been in a bit of flux over the past few months, with some mysterious removals and changes. Google Maps and Google Keep, for instance, briefly broke support for Wear OS 2 smartwatches before quickly reinstating support days later. Many newer apps are also launching solely with support for Wear OS 3 which is only available on select smartwatches.

