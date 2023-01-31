Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down on Android and iOS in May

As a result of a recent loss in game quality, EA has made the decision to shut Apex Legends Mobile down in May, with users still being able to play until then.

Apex Legends Mobile has a huge fanbase consisting of not only gamers who enjoy the full PC version, but mobile gamers who loved the action-packed title. The game was easy to get into and brought a lot of what made the game popular to both Android and iOS.

Today, EA announced that 90 days from now on May 1, Apex Legends Mobile will be completely shut down. The team cites content development issues, noting that “Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence.” This shutdown of Apex Legends Mobile is based on a mutual decision between Respawn Entertainment and EA itself.

We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile. We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.https://t.co/Yjr4EOJnTq pic.twitter.com/4k3dGzOL12 — Respawn (@Respawn) January 31, 2023

On January 31, EA will stop all in-app purchases and remove the game from the App Store and Google Play Store. Though this is the case, in-game money can still be spent and used on items. After the Apex Legends Mobile shutdown on May 1 at 4 p.m. PST, all of that Syndicate Gold will have absolutely no value. EA has made it clear that no refunds will be given out for real money purchases.

This has come as a shock to many mobile gamers as it seemed the title was alive and well. Of course, this has no bearing on the full PC version of Apex Legends, or at least there has been no word regarding that from EA or Respawn.

