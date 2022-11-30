Google Play lists best Android apps and games of 2022

As the year starts to wind down, Google Play is naming the best Android apps and games of 2022. This includes Users’ Choice and 20 “Best of” categories. These lists are localized, and you can browse your country by tapping the “Best of 2022” banner at the top of the Play Store.
Users’ Choice 2022
The list below reflects US results, with BeReal taking the Users’ Choice app award. Notably, Paramount+ and Disney+ were the past two winners with a social media app replacing the streaming services.
Meanwhile, Apex Legends Mobile is both the Users’ Choice Game and the best overall game.
Apex Legends Mobile rose through the Esports ranks, regularly trending and appearing in top 10 download lists throughout the year. The game brings all the excitement of the Apex Legends series to mobile and tablets so you can easily play wherever you are.
Best Android apps of 2022
The best overall app is Dream by Wombo:
AI-generated art went viral this year. With Dream by Wombo, you can create a beautiful piece of artwork from just a quick text description.
There’s a new “Best for Chromebooks” category for 2022 that goes to BandLab, while Best for Wear — following its redesign — is Todoist, while Pocket is Best for Tablets.
Best for Fun: PetStar
- Honorable mentions: DanceFitMe, NoteIt Widget
Best for Personal Growth: Breathwrk
- Honorable mentions: Duolingo ABC, Gym Log & Workouts, Ukulele by Yousician
Best Everyday Essentials: Plant Parent
- Honorable mentions: Book Morning Routine Waking Up, Daily Diary, Sleep Tracker
Best Hidden Gems: Recover Athletics
- Honorable mentions: Linktree, Little Lunches, Wamble
Best Apps for Good: The Stigma App
- Honorable mentions: Sleep Fruits, Zario
Best for Wear: Todoist
Best for Tablets: Pocket
Best for Chromebooks: BandLab
Best Android games of 2022
Best Multiplayer: Dislyte
- Honorable Mentions: Apex Legends Mobile, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Rocket League Sideswipe
Best Pick Up & Play: Angry Birds Journey
- Honorable Mentions: Gun & Dungeons, Hook 2, Hyde and Seek, Quadline
Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons
- Honorable mentions: Dungeons of Dreadrock, Knotwords, One Hand Clapping, Phobies
Best Story (new category): Papers, Please
- Honorable Mentions: Deemo II, Inua – A Story in Ice and Time, The Secret of Cat Island, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
Best Ongoing (new category): Genshin Impact
- Honorable Mentions: Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Pokémon GO, Roblox
Best on Play Pass (new category): Very Little Nightmares
- Honorable Mentions: Bridge Constructor, Final Fantasy VII, Linelight, Path of Giants
Best for Tablets: Tower of Fantasy
- Honorable Mentions: Angry Birds Journey, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Papers, Please
Best Game for Chromebook: Roblox
Top-selling books and audiobooks of 2022
Top-Selling Books
- Fire & Blood by George RR Martin
- It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
- Fairy Tale by Stephen King
- I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy
- A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sara J. Maas
Top-selling Audiobooks
- I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy
- Fairy Tale by Stephen King
- Fire & Blood by George RR Martin
- Atomic Habits by James Clear
- It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
