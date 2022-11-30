Google Play lists best Android apps and games of 2022

As the year starts to wind down, Google Play is naming the best Android apps and games of 2022. This includes Users’ Choice and 20 “Best of” categories. These lists are localized, and you can browse your country by tapping the “Best of 2022” banner at the top of the Play Store.

Users’ Choice 2022

The list below reflects US results, with BeReal taking the Users’ Choice app award. Notably, Paramount+ and Disney+ were the past two winners with a social media app replacing the streaming services.

Meanwhile, Apex Legends Mobile is both the Users’ Choice Game and the best overall game.

Apex Legends Mobile rose through the Esports ranks, regularly trending and appearing in top 10 download lists throughout the year. The game brings all the excitement of the Apex Legends series to mobile and tablets so you can easily play wherever you are.

Best Android apps of 2022

The best overall app is Dream by Wombo:

AI-generated art went viral this year. With Dream by Wombo, you can create a beautiful piece of artwork from just a quick text description.

There’s a new “Best for Chromebooks” category for 2022 that goes to BandLab, while Best for Wear — following its redesign — is Todoist, while Pocket is Best for Tablets.

Best for Fun: PetStar

Best for Personal Growth: Breathwrk

Best Everyday Essentials: Plant Parent

Best Hidden Gems: Recover Athletics

Best Apps for Good: The Stigma App

Best for Wear: Todoist

Best for Tablets: Pocket

Best for Chromebooks: BandLab

Best Android games of 2022

Best Multiplayer: Dislyte

Best Pick Up & Play: Angry Birds Journey

Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons

Best Story (new category): Papers, Please

Best Ongoing (new category): Genshin Impact

Best on Play Pass (new category): Very Little Nightmares

Best for Tablets: Tower of Fantasy

Best Game for Chromebook: Roblox

Top-selling books and audiobooks of 2022

Top-Selling Books

Top-selling Audiobooks

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: