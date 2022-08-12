Review: GameSir X3 controller for Android is excessive to a fault

For the utmost hard-core Android gamer, the GameSir X3 may be the ultimate mobile controller, carrying almost every feature you could ask for – including in-depth customization and an RGB fan – but that excess comes at a cost.

Cooling

The key difference between the GameSir X3 in comparison to the X2 is the inclusion of a 4,000 square mm cooling pad and an RGB fan. Looking at them in person for the first time, I can’t deny that the GameSir X3 appeared to be laughably excessive.

This controller is exactly what one would picture when imagining a “gamer” accessory: flashy lights, a massive vent for cooling, and just overall bulk. Were it not for the simplicity of the controller’s color scheme, the GameSir X3 would be a showcase of maximalist design.

Of course, all of that gaudy presentation is in service of a single goal: higher performance through better cooling. In an attempt to properly stress my phone, I booted up a couple of games in a GameCube emulator.

While revisiting one of my favorite classics with the GameSir X3 connected – but with the fan disabled – I noted the battery temperature reached roughly 37°C. This is pretty warm, but still within the safe limits of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Next, I plugged in the RGB fan portion of the GameSir X3 and played a bit longer. With the full cooling enabled, I played another level and found temperatures had dropped to around 33°C, while the exterior was impressively cool to the touch. While certainly warmer than the phone would be when not in use, this was a great outcome in my book.

I can’t deny that the GameSir X3 (available on Amazon) does what it promises to do and keeps your phone cooler for extended gaming sessions. That said, the benefits are really only there for those who play intensive games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty Mobile directly on their phone. For the cloud gamer, the benefits of extra cooling are minimal.

Comfort

In the hands, the GameSir X3 should feel familiar to anyone who has used its predecessor, the X2, as well as really anyone who has played the Nintendo Switch. On the surface, you have two analog sticks, at the top-left and bottom-right, a directional pad, ABXY face buttons, start, menu, and screenshot.

In the top edge, you have two shoulder buttons and two “triggers” which are simple (very loud and clicky) switches, rather than something with a dynamic pull range. Everything is laid out relatively comfortably, with nothing feeling out of place. I do wish there was a bit more room between the sticks and the face buttons, but that’s not a deal breaker for me.

Around the rear of the GameSir X3 are two rounded areas with an excellent texture, intended to give your other fingers a place to rest and grip the controller. While it’s in your grasp, your phone and the X3 aren’t going anywhere, as that bit of texture helps prevent slipping.

One downside to note is that the cooling assembly does add a fair bit of weight to the controller. While still generally lighter than a Nintendo Switch, it’s got a noticeable amount of heft that may put a bit of strain on your wrists over time.

In its default, out-of-the-box state, the X3 is already a well-made, decently comfortable controller, but GameSir has pushed the boundaries with its latest mobile offering by including customization options. Some of the core pieces of the controller are able to pop loose and be swapped on the fly for a more comfortable experience. Honestly, it reminds me of having a controller made of Legos.

Starting with the analog sticks, GameSir has included two different height options in the box, which can be quickly popped off and popped into place. You can also increase the surface area of the control sticks with slip-on convex/concave grips, though these do sometimes slip a bit.

As someone who used to take first-person shooters pretty seriously, back in the heyday of the Xbox 360, even modding my controller with KontrolFreeks, the GameSir X3’s level of analog stick customization was fantastic to see.

Similarly, it’s possible (with a bit more force than I’d like to apply) to detach the default directional pad, with its traditional cross pattern, and connect one with a more angular design that allows for easier thumb movements. The trade-off here is really one of precision over speed, and it’s up to each gamer to choose their preferred layout.

Compatibility

The GameSir X3 is currently only available in a model that packs a USB-C connection, meaning it’s only compatible with Android devices. It’s possible that models with Bluetooth or Lightning connection may arrive in the future, like the X2 had, but today, it’s Android only.

According to the official specs, the controller should fit any phone up to 179mm in height. During my testing, I used the Pixel 6 Pro without much issue – even that phone’s infamously thick camera bar was no problem for the controller. That said, the USB-C connector is not quite long enough to use with a cased phone.

Out of the box, the GameSir X3 is ready to play, with no need for any special software, so long as your preferred game has controller support. Without that, you’ll need to use GameSir’s software to map your buttons, triggers, and sticks to on-screen touches.

When playing with Google Stadia, various emulators, and other games, I found the GameSir X3 worked perfectly without any special reconfiguration.

However, anything that expects a Nintendo-style layout will have the ABXY buttons in the wrong positions. And in an odd twist, the Xbox Game Pass app also does not read these buttons correctly, despite the GameSir X3 being in the exact layout it needs to be.

In theory, this can be remedied by the GameSir app, which has options to reconfigure your controller for use with Nintendo-like apps and for Game Pass usage. However, this app has a few significant caveats.

For starters, not all features of the app are available through the version available in the Play Store. One of the core features of remapping your controller presses to the touchscreen involves a very unsafe procedure of connecting the GameSir app to your phone via wireless debugging. Rightfully so, this feature is not included in the Play Store version, and Google Play Protect will show a large warning when you try to sideload the APK from the GameSir website.

And as another nitpick, albeit one not likely to affect most gamers, the GameSir app currently crashes on devices running the Android 13 Beta, though that was not the case just a few weeks ago. Setting aside those bad parts, the GameSir app does make it fairly straightforward to switch to a different layout for your ABXY buttons.

This is where the GameSir X3’s in-depth customization is able to shine once again. While it’s not particularly easy to do so – requiring precise use of your fingernails – all four face buttons can be removed and repositioned, as they’re only held in place by decently strong magnets.

Should you buy the GameSir X3?

There’s no denying the appeal of the GameSir X3 for the hard-core mobile gamer. It is one of the better instances I’ve seen of turning a phone into a Nintendo Switch-alike. It can simultaneously charge and cool your phone, keeping you in the game for hours on end. It’s even incredibly customizable to better suit your hands and play style.

But these nice features come with a few costs. Unless you’re deeply into the gaudy RGB lights of the “gamer” aesthetic, the X3 is not an attractive controller. And for cloud gamers, who shouldn’t be experiencing heat issues, the fan is simply extra weight and bulk. More directly, the GameSir X3 also carries a retail price of $99, which is a bit steeper than some may want to invest in their mobile gaming setup.

It really comes down to what you value most. If you want best-in-class customization options or you need serious cooling for your favorite game, the GameSir X3 (available on Amazon) is well worth its price. But, if you’re just searching for a quick and easy way to add a controller to your phone, there are more options that are more affordable and more portable. Cloud gaming fans and more casual players may prefer to stick with the older GameSir X2 instead.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

