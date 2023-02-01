Samsung updates its iconic ‘Over the Horizon’ theme with electronic beats [Video]

For years now Samsung has used the “Over the Horizon” tune for its launch events, teasers, and even the ringtone on its smartphones. Now, just ahead of the Galaxy S23 launch event, Samsung has remastered that iconic tune.

Revealed in a post earlier today, Samsung announced that “Over the Horizon” had been remastered for the Galaxy S23 series. The new tone ditches traditional instruments for an electronic beat by DJ Yaeji. It’s not quite as recognizable at first compared to the original, but that same theme is still in there.

Samsung describes the new tone saying:

As our world and daily lives continue to be rebuilt upon optimism, we need a new way to express positivity. This thought drove DJ Yaeji while she reimagined the iconic “Over the Horizon” theme for the Galaxy S23 series. One of the most exciting electronic artists in the modern music scene, DJ Yaeji reworked the recognizable tune using a fusion of electronic elements. This playful version evokes the universal feelings of hope and joy, inviting us to imagine and be optimistic about what’s on the other side of the horizon.

This new version of “Over the Horizon” will presumably be on full display during Samsung Unpacked later today, and most likely also available as the default ringtone on the Galaxy S23 series.

You can list to the original “Over the Horizon” track below.

