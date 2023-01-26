Galaxy S23 series to use Snapdragon globally, with other Samsung flagships set to follow

samsung galaxy s23
Samsung has long used a mix of Exynos and Snapdragon chips for its Galaxy flagship phones, but with the Galaxy S23 series, the company is set to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally, and it seems it won’t be the only flagship doing so.

A new report from Daum adds further confirmation that Samsung will be using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in all global models of the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. This has been expected for months, but only seems more certain as we approach the official launch.

Earlier this month, we were first to report that the Galaxy S23 series would be running on top of the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy,” a custom version of the chipset that is overclocked from the standard version. Previous leaks have also pointed at this overclocked chip, as well as hinting that it will be used across all three phones.

But what’s especially interesting in this report is the possibility that the Galaxy S23 series will be just the first Samsung flagships to use Snapdragon chips globally. Rather, the report cites a notable leaker who says Samsung will be using Snapdragon exclusively until Samsung’s custom chip is ready to go. Samsung has previously confirmed that it is developing a special chipset for Galaxy smartphones along the lines of Google’s efforts with Tensor in Pixel phones, but Samsung’s chip is still expected to be at least a couple of years away.

The Galaxy S23 series will officially launch on February 1, with reservations open now to score up to $100 in extra credits with your pre-order.

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
