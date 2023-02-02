Crayta, a former Stadia exclusive, is shutting down

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 2nd 2023 7:29 am PT

Crayta for Google Stadia
0 Comments

Following the shutdown of Google Stadia, a former exclusive of the cloud gaming platform is also shutting down. Crayta will be no more in just one month.

Crayta was one of the first exclusive games to hit Google Stadia, with the game giving players the chance to not only play in unique worlds and levels, but create them for themselves. With the integration of State Share, we said Crayta had the chance to be Stadia’s “killer app” to really show what the platform was capable of.

The game first launched in mid-2020 and eventually made its way to PC before being bought out by Meta for “Facebook Gaming,” a free cloud gaming platform that hosts some other titles mainly consisting of repurposed mobile titles.

The shutdown of Crayta wasn’t exactly expected, but the timing is partially tied to the closure of Google Stadia as the developers said in a post to the community.

While we’ve expanded Crayta significantly since launch, we’ve unfortunately not seen quite enough growth for us to justify continuing. Google Stadia shut its doors recently, which was the initial launch platform for Crayta, so we’ve decided that now is the right time to bring things to a close, despite the dedicated efforts of our team and our community.

Ultimately, though, the game is shutting down due to a lack of growth and active players.

As for remaining players on Crayta, the game will cease to function as of March 3 at 8 a.m. PT. There won’t be any exports of games or creations, with Crayta suggesting that players take screenshots or recordings to capture their creations.

Notably, this isn’t the only shutdown from Meta in the gaming space as of late. This week the virtual reality title Echo VR was also shut down, with the developers claiming that the move was to focus resources on their next project.

More on Gaming:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stadia

Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.