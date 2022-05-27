Bandwidth: Crayta coming to Facebook Gaming, updates on Xbox Keystone

Facebook Gaming is a name in streaming you don’t hear much of these days. That may be changing soon with some new information coming to light about Crayta making its way to Facebook Gaming. As for Xbox, it looks like Keystone is in need of some extra time as the company develops the streaming device. On top of that, Amazon Luna outlines its gaming plans for June and GeForce Now brings the heat with some new games this week.

Crayta might be coming to Facebook Gaming soon

What was Orignal a Stadia-only title might be making its way to Facebook Gaming in the coming days/weeks. Crayta is an incredible title that not only lets your play a multitude of cool games but allows you to also take to the drawing board and design your own games within. You can choose between thousands of games developed by the players around you, which makes the basis for an exceptional app.

According to some early surfaced Twitter ads, it looks like Crayta might be making its way to Facebook Gaming, after being available on Stadia and the Epic Games Store. While the uncovered ads don’t dole out a specific date of release, it’s an undoubted sign that the game is soon to expand to Facebook Gaming.

It looks like @CraytaGame is coming to Facebook Cloud Gaming! Huge moment for the game anyone with a Facebook account can now play the games made in Crayta. pic.twitter.com/Qhc4ruMMCs — Bryant Chappel (@BryantChappel) May 25, 2022

Found by the same user on Twitter, Bryant Chappel, the Crayta website’s very own press kit details the upcoming expansion into Facebook Gaming.

Developed by UK-based Unit 2 Games, Crayta originally launched exclusively on Google Stadia as a Stadia Pro title, later coming to Epic Games Store, and soon to Facebook Gaming. Crayta

Microsoft Officially working on a cloud gaming box named “Keystone”

In a statement made to WindowsCentral, Microsoft all but confirmed the continued development of a cloud gaming device that would bring Xbox Game Pass cloud-based games to users on even more devices. That device was found a while back and discovered under the codename “Keystone.”

While users can currently play Xbox Game Pass cloud titles on their PC or console, Keystone would bring those games to users who want to play on a standalone monitor or TV without the need for a full-blown system. In that statement, Microsoft expressed that Xbox’s Keystone still needs a little bit of time before going live and the current iteration of the device is being sidelined while the company starts development from new angles.

As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future. Xbox

There are plenty of unknowns in the air right now, especially when it comes to what OS Xbox’s Keystone will run and how it will fair in the presence of other streaming devices. For now, we’ll just have to continue to wait and see what Xbox has in store.

Amazon Luna details June’s game schedule

Amazon Luna has been setting a pretty regular schedule since it’s full US release of doling out monthly games between several channels. This month, the gaming service has announced a few new title additions. First, the Luna+ Channel will be getting three new games:

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 2

Samurai Warriors 5

For the Retro Channel, users will see Mega Man Legacy Collection at some point in June. For the family and kids, the Family Channel will get Riptide GP: Renegade. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you might be surprised to find out you’ll get access to five new free games:

Far Cry 4

Bloodrayne 2: Terminal Cut

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition

LUMIES REMASTERED

Moving Out

As with last month’s slew of releases, we won’t get the exact dates these games will hit users until June comes around. These games are definitely something to look forward to for paid and Prime users.

GeForce Now brings back roller skating with free-to-play Roller Champions

One of the things that has always separated GeForce Now from other game streaming services is its ability to support free-to-play games. One new addition is Roller Champions, an action-packed roller derby-esque game that will probably bring back roller skating again.

Take advantage of passes, tackles and team moves to win against opponents and climb the leaderboard kicking off with the Kickoff Season today.

In addition to Roller Champions, GeForce Now is also making 9 more games available to play now:

There’s definitely plenty to be excited about this week. Whether you’re a Crayta fan and have been waiting for the arrival to Facebook Gaming or you’re excited to see Xbox Keystone come to life in the future, there’s likely something exciting for you.

