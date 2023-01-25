Xbox Game Pass saw ‘new highs’ for cloud gaming over the last quarter

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 25th 2023 6:54 am PT

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate / xCloud streaming on Android
0 Comments

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass has proven itself to be a hit, with new figures from the company offering some insight into further growth going into 2023.

Frank Shaw, a communications lead at Microsoft yesterday tweeted several updates provided during Microsoft’s latest earnings call, including a quick update on Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft’s subscription service hit a new record of 120 million monthly active users during the last quarter of 2022. That’s certainly a huge number, as the Xbox Network was estimated to have the same 120 million monthly active users as of December 2022, and surely not everyone who owns an Xbox also subscribes to Game Pass.

Rather, it seems at least part of Microsoft’s growth for Xbox Game Pass is coming from other platforms, such as PC and Cloud Gaming.

In the same tweet, Shaw also brings out that Microsoft saw “new highs” for game streaming hours.

Previously, Microsoft has touted 10 million players who have tried Xbox Cloud Gaming. Last year, the company also touted over four million players who had streamed Fortnite from Game Pass for free, which no doubt contributes to these “new highs” in game streaming for the platform.

It’s certainly good to see that Microsoft’s efforts in cloud gaming continue to land with customers. Following the death of Google Stadia this month, cloud gaming as a whole is in a state of flux, and as our Kyle Bradshaw recently brought out, Microsoft is uniquely positioned to carry on the future of cloud gaming.

More on Cloud Gaming:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Xbox Game Streaming

Xbox Game Streaming

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.