Xbox Game Pass saw ‘new highs’ for cloud gaming over the last quarter

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass has proven itself to be a hit, with new figures from the company offering some insight into further growth going into 2023.

Frank Shaw, a communications lead at Microsoft yesterday tweeted several updates provided during Microsoft’s latest earnings call, including a quick update on Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft’s subscription service hit a new record of 120 million monthly active users during the last quarter of 2022. That’s certainly a huge number, as the Xbox Network was estimated to have the same 120 million monthly active users as of December 2022, and surely not everyone who owns an Xbox also subscribes to Game Pass.

Rather, it seems at least part of Microsoft’s growth for Xbox Game Pass is coming from other platforms, such as PC and Cloud Gaming.

In the same tweet, Shaw also brings out that Microsoft saw “new highs” for game streaming hours.

We saw new highs for Game Pass subscriptions, game streaming hours, and monthly active devices. And monthly active users surpassed a record 120 million during the quarter. — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) January 24, 2023

Previously, Microsoft has touted 10 million players who have tried Xbox Cloud Gaming. Last year, the company also touted over four million players who had streamed Fortnite from Game Pass for free, which no doubt contributes to these “new highs” in game streaming for the platform.

It’s certainly good to see that Microsoft’s efforts in cloud gaming continue to land with customers. Following the death of Google Stadia this month, cloud gaming as a whole is in a state of flux, and as our Kyle Bradshaw recently brought out, Microsoft is uniquely positioned to carry on the future of cloud gaming.

