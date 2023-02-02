Fitbit Charge 5 adds two more clock faces

Last month, Fitbit fixed an issue that prevented the Charge 5 (and Luxe) from syncing with Android 13 Samsung phones. The Fitbit Charge 5 is now seeing two more clock faces. 

The first new clock face for the Charge 5 is called “Analogish.” Already found on the Luxe, it’s an analog clock with a seconds hand and rather large day display at the bottom. There are no stats, with “Water Lock” status noted when that’s enabled.

The second is called “Aura” and it also debuted on the Luxe. It digitally shows the time with a background animation that’s somewhat cosmic and flower-like in nature. Tapping cycles through the date, Active Zone Minutes, Steps, and Heart Rate at the bottom of the face.

These watch faces were not available on the Charge 5 in August (when “Bloom” was introduced) and could have been added anytime since, though it’s more likely a recent addition

Charge 5 clock faces
Charge 5 clock faces

It seems that Fitbit just got around to enabling these two clock faces on the Charge 5. Meanwhile, the Fitbit Luxe does not have anything new as of today.

The Charge 5 and Luxe were last updated in mid-December with firmware version 1.88.58 (“bug fixes and improvements”).

