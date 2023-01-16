Fitbit still rolling out 3.73 update to fix Charge 5 and Luxe sync issue on Samsung

For the past few weeks, Samsung’s Android 13 update has resulted in the Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe not being able to sync.

From stats and workouts not appearing to being unable to change settings, this has been a disruptive problem that has spanned weeks. Last Monday, Fitbit said it was fixing the issue with version 3.73 of its Android app. “You should be able to sync your Fitbit devices with your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip/Fold phones” after installing.

At the time, Fitbit said the “update is progressively rolling out to all our members.” Some users have received it via the Play Store, but it’s not fully rolled out yet a week later. Fitbit 3.72 remains the latest release from mid-November, though version 3.11.3.7 was released last week for the Pixel Watch experience.

Meanwhile, more and more people have had the issue resolved through a phone update from Samsung, but that will take longer to widely roll out across carriers in the grand scheme.

More on Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: