Google Fi now supports eSIM on these Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Google Fi has been one of the biggest proponents of eSIM, but with the state of eSIM on Android still being a bit messy, even that push was limited. But now, finally, Google Fi has added support for eSIM on select Samsung phones.

eSIM support on Google Fi first launched with Google’s Pixel 2 series of smartphones when bought through Fi, and later expanded to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a in select models. Since the Pixel 4 series, Google Fi has supported eSIM across all Pixel devices, and even the Pixel Watch now supports eSIM on Fi. But up until now, at least on Android, it’s only been Pixel devices that have offered eSIM. Select iPhones also support eSIM on Fi.

In a quiet update to a support page, Google Fi has confirmed that eSIM is now supported on several different Samsung smartphones.

This presumably requires the latest updates to each phone, as all of the devices listed are eligible for Android 13 and the coming One UI 5.1 update. Google doesn’t list a specific software requirement, though. What specific devices are eligible? The list includes basically all flagship devices released since 2020, as seen below.

Samsung devices that support eSIM on Google Fi

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

It’s unclear if Google has plans to support eSIM on any further Samsung devices or other Android devices. But, regardless, we’re glad to see Google expanding support.

