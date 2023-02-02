Google TV’s latest Watch with Me installment showcases Judd Apatow’s watchlist [Video]

The latest installment of Watch with Me is now heading out to Google TV, this time showcasing the watchlist of comedian and director Judd Apatow.

Judd Apatow is a director and producer on many iconic comedy films including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Trainwreck, and more. And now, Apatow’s picks for his favorite films and TV shows are being highlighted on Google TV.

Rolling out started today, Google TV will showcase Judd Apatow’s picks for movies and TV shows which largely consist of romantic-comedies – fitting, with Valentine’s Day right around the corner. Many of these recommendations are products Apatow is attached to, but also classics such as Coming to America, Airplane!, Borat, and more.

Judd Apatow is a director, writer and producer known for comedies like “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” — but he’s also a self-proclaimed sucker for sappy stories. And he has always found inspiration for his work in the simplest human moments. He explains: “Sometimes when I’m walking down the street, I look at people and I think: If I spent two hours with any person I meet, that would be a funny movie about somebody I would care about. And that’s all I need.”

The full watchlist being showcased on Google TV includes the following.

Punch Drunk Love

Bros

The Big Sick

Knocked Up

The Bear

Severance

Say Anything

Trainwreck

Coming to America

Groundhog Da

The Nutty Professor

When Harry Met Sally

The Truman Show

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

Broadcast News

The King of Staten Island

Sweet Home Alabama

There’s Something About Mary

This Is 40

Taxi

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Slums of Beverly Hills

Euphoria

Bruno

Dumb and Dumber

White Lotus

Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy Raw

Jackass

Who Is America?

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Airplane!

Young Frankenstein

