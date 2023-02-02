Google TV’s latest Watch with Me installment showcases Judd Apatow’s watchlist [Video]

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 2nd 2023 9:00 am PT

The latest installment of Watch with Me is now heading out to Google TV, this time showcasing the watchlist of comedian and director Judd Apatow.

Judd Apatow is a director and producer on many iconic comedy films including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Trainwreck, and more. And now, Apatow’s picks for his favorite films and TV shows are being highlighted on Google TV.

Rolling out started today, Google TV will showcase Judd Apatow’s picks for movies and TV shows which largely consist of romantic-comedies – fitting, with Valentine’s Day right around the corner. Many of these recommendations are products Apatow is attached to, but also classics such as Coming to America, Airplane!, Borat, and more.

Judd Apatow is a director, writer and producer known for comedies like “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” — but he’s also a self-proclaimed sucker for sappy stories. And he has always found inspiration for his work in the simplest human moments. He explains: “Sometimes when I’m walking down the street, I look at people and I think: If I spent two hours with any person I meet, that would be a funny movie about somebody I would care about. And that’s all I need.” 

The full watchlist being showcased on Google TV includes the following.

  • Punch Drunk Love
  • Bros
  • The Big Sick  
  • Knocked Up
  • The Bear
  • Severance
  • Say Anything
  • Trainwreck
  • Coming to America
  • Groundhog Da
  • The Nutty Professor
  • When Harry Met Sally
  • The Truman Show
  • The 40 Year-Old Virgin
  • Broadcast News
  • The King of Staten Island
  • Sweet Home Alabama
  • There’s Something About Mary
  • This Is 40
  • Taxi
  • Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
  • Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
  • Slums of Beverly Hills
  • Euphoria
  • Bruno
  • Dumb and Dumber
  • White Lotus
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Eddie Murphy Raw
  • Jackass
  • Who Is America?
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • Airplane!
  • Young Frankenstein

