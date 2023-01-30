Google TV is getting an Android homescreen widget

After rolling out a Material You redesign in December, the Google TV Android app is now readying a homescreen widget.

With version 4.38.7.4 (from December) Google TV is appearing in the Widgets list, but it’s clearly not ready. The preview says the default size is 4×5, and it can’t go any smaller than that when placed on a homescreen. However, it can take up your entire screen.

At the moment, all you get is a short bar where “Google TV” is flanked by search (opens the keyboard) and remote shortcuts. Tapping the center just opens the app’s Home tab.

Given the size, it appears that Google TV will show content recommendations directly on the widget, which is what other streaming services (e.g., Hulu and Netflix) offer.

In recent months, Google has been readying other widgets in Contacts and the Google app (currently broken and just Action Blocks). That trio of widgets could be announced at the same time. At the moment, the screenshots are from a Pixel 7 Pro running the Android 13 QPR2 Beta. The widget does not properly load on other/older devices we checked.

The company could be getting ready for the Pixel Tablet. Back in September, it introduced the concept of widgets optimized for tablets. Today, Google Keep places shortcuts on the right, while the Drive widget offers more actions on larger screens.

