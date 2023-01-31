Chromecast with Google TV 4K gets first update of 2023

Google is rolling out the first update of 2023 for the Chromecast with Google TV, though this appears to be a small bug fixer.

STTE.220920.016.H1 features only a minor build jump from the last update (STTE.220920.015.A1) in November. This 51.12MB download keeps your device on the same October 2022 Android security patch level. For comparison, that previous update was 148MB, while Android 12 came in at 722MB.

The on-device changelog just notes “Other bug fixes and performance improvements.” There’s no Chromecast Remote firmware update after updating. Google has yet to update its online release notes.

In 2022, Google only updated the streaming device three times. The first did not come until July, with Android 12 following in September.

We’ve yet to spot any changes, but be sure to chime in below on whether this first update of 2023 update addresses any pressing Chromecast with Google TV problems you’ve encountered as of late.

