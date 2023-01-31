Chromecast with Google TV 4K gets first update of 2023

Abner Li

- Jan. 31st 2023 8:54 am PT

6 Comments

Google is rolling out the first update of 2023 for the Chromecast with Google TV, though this appears to be a small bug fixer.

STTE.220920.016.H1 features only a minor build jump from the last update (STTE.220920.015.A1) in November. This 51.12MB download keeps your device on the same October 2022 Android security patch level. For comparison, that previous update was 148MB, while Android 12 came in at 722MB.

The on-device changelog just notes “Other bug fixes and performance improvements.” There’s no Chromecast Remote firmware update after updating. Google has yet to update its online release notes.

In 2022, Google only updated the streaming device three times. The first did not come until July, with Android 12 following in September.

We’ve yet to spot any changes, but be sure to chime in below on whether this first update of 2023 update addresses any pressing Chromecast with Google TV problems you’ve encountered as of late.

More on Chromecast:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast with Google TV

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com