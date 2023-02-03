Deals: Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 $200 off, Sonos Super Bowl sale from $179, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking as we head into the weekend. Leading the way, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 now rests at a $499 all-time low on Amazon. That’s joined by a rare Sonos sale ahead of the Super Bowl from $179, as well as these ongoing Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order discounts. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2

Amazon now offers the latest Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 128GB/8GB for $499. Typically fetching $699, you’re looking at $200 in savings and a match of the all-time low last set back at the end of 2021. Today’s offer is $50 under any of the discounts we’ve seen in the past year and only the second chance to date to score the all-time low.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. That lets you convert it between a typical laptop form-factor and a tablet for doing everything from typing out papers to watching Netflix just about anywhere. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Sonos Super Bowl sale goes live with rare deals from $179

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time to outfit your home theater ahead of the big game. While you’ll find plenty of TV discounts available already, Sonos today is stepping in to make sure your home audio is in check. Delivering some rare chances to save across the board, everything is marked down to the second-best prices to date, if not matching the all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Sonos Arc Smart Soundbar, which drops to $799. Normally fetching $899, this one saw a price hike pretty early on in the pandemic and has only dropped lower than today’s price cut once before back over Black Friday. This $100 discount is also the first markdown since back in November, too.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup.

If the Sonos Arc is overkill for your more modest home theater setup, another new addition to the lineup is also getting in on the savings. The all-new Sonos Beam Gen 2 launched back in September of 2021 and arrives as the brand’s latest smart soundbar. Normally fetching $449, you can now lock-in one of the very first discounts at $399. It’s a match of the all-time low from back over the holidays, as well. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23/+/Ultra see launch deals

Earlier this week saw Samsung reveal its new slate of Galaxy smartphones, and now not too far behind are the Amazon discounts. Courtesy of the retailer, right now all three versions of the new unlocked 5G handsets are being bundled with up to $100 in gift cards to entice shoppers who don’t plan on upgrading with a carrier’s promotion or trading in a device. Of the collection, our favorite is of course the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,200 with a $100 gift card attached. On top of the added $100 in credit to spend at Amazon, the retailer is also discounting the 512GB capacity to the same price as the lower 256GB model. This saves you $280 overall and is one of the best unlocked offers.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the sceen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceeding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

Just like the lead deal, all three of the different Galaxy S23 devices are not just bundled with gift cards to Amazon, but also feature elevated storage capacities that are seeing cash discounts down to the entry-level model prices.

All Samsung Galaxy S23 launch deals

Best trade-in deals

