Android 13 with February security patch live, download Pixel OTA image now

- Feb. 6th 2023 10:08 am PT

The year in Pixel updates continues with the Android 13 February security patch for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro rolling out today.

There are 17 security issues resolved in the Android 13 February patch dated 2023-02-01 and 23 for 2023-02-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists three additional security fixes, while the main carrier variant today is for T-Mobile (US) + T-Mobile MVNOs — Google Fi is explicitly named — after recent delays. The Pixel 4a in Canada also has its own build, while there’s (again) a separate Telstra (Australia) variant for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Update: The factory image and OTA links are returning 404s. It’s not the first time that this has happened.

