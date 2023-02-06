Pixel 7 February update fixes Bluetooth and Clear Calling issues

With the February security patch today, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pick up just four fixes in a relatively quiet update ahead of next month’s bigger release.
A fix specific to the Pixel 7 series is Clear Calling “instability,” while all current devices benefit from a Bluetooth fix that prevented connectivity.
Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro to 4a 5G get their own T-Mobile + Google Fi builds for February after recent update delays.
Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel February 2023 changelog:
*[1] Included on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
Accessibility
- Fix for issue preventing touch interaction with Braille keyboard in certain conditions
Audio
- Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while Clear Calling is enabled in certain conditions *[1]
Bluetooth
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories
Framework
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing Work profile calendar information from updating in the background
