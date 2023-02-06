Pixel 7 February update fixes Bluetooth and Clear Calling issues

Feb. 6th 2023

With the February security patch today, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pick up just four fixes in a relatively quiet update ahead of next month’s bigger release.

A fix specific to the Pixel 7 series is Clear Calling “instability,” while all current devices benefit from a Bluetooth fix that prevented connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro to 4a 5G get their own T-Mobile + Google Fi builds for February after recent update delays.

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel February 2023 changelog:

*[1] Included on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Accessibility

  • Fix for issue preventing touch interaction with Braille keyboard in certain conditions

Audio

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while Clear Calling is enabled in certain conditions *[1]

Bluetooth

  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories

Framework

  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing Work profile calendar information from updating in the background

