Deals: Google Pixel 7/Pro from $499, OnePlus 10T sees $150 discount, more

All of today’s best deals land with the second-best prices on Google Pixel 7/Pro from $499, not to mention a chance to save $150 on the OnePlus 10T 5G to complement these Google Pixel Buds price cuts from $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7/Pro land at second-best prices from $499

Amazon is now offering a chance to save on both of Google’s latest Android smartphones. Leading the way, the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro now starts at $749 in several styles for the 128GB capacity. Down from $899, this is delivering $150 in savings as well as a match of the second-best price. We haven’t seen it sell for less in over a month, and that was just $10 less than today’s markdown. You can also save $100 on both the 256GB and 512GB elevated storage capacities.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage as well.

If the flagship feature set of the Pro model above isn’t quite what you’re looking for from a daily driver, the savings today continue over to the other counterpart of Google’s latest devices. Right now, Google Pixel 7 5G starts at $499 for the 128GB capacity in several colorways. This is also matching the second-best price to date at within $10 or so of the all-time low. It’s the best we’ve seen since sporadic discounts within the first week of the New Year as well. The 256GB capacity is also on sale at $100 off too.

OnePlus 10T 5G packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with $150 discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $500 in both Moonstone Black and Jade Green colorways. In either case, you’d more regularly pay $650 with today’s offer, delivering $150 in savings. This is marking the best we’ve seen since back on Black Friday and delivers one of the first chances to save so far on the recently released handset. Alongside the entry-level configuration, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to the elevated 256GB capacity at $100 off.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dived in to take a closer look in our hands-on review as well.

Google’s latest earbuds on sale from $79

Amazon now offers the Google Pixel Buds Pro for $150 in one of four different styles. Down from $200, you’re still looking at one of the first discounts on the new releases, with today’s offer delivering $50 in savings. This is also matching the all-time low set last during the holidays shopping season last year. Google’s just-released earbuds just launched earlier this summer and arrived as the brand’s new flagship listening experience. Everything is centered around active noise cancellation for the first time, with the Pixel Buds Pro also being backed by a transparency mode. Then there’s 11 hours of playback and the companion Qi-enabled charging case that delivers an extra 20 hours of listening that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Also getting in on the savings today, Google’s more recent Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as a more affordable take on true wireless earbuds than the lead deal and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. The $79 sale price tag is still far below what you’ll pay for the flagship buds above, too, and is down from the usual $99 going rate to deliver the second-best price to date. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23/+/Ultra see launch deals

Last week saw Samsung reveal its new slate of Galaxy smartphones, and now not too far behind are the Amazon discounts. Courtesy of the retailer, right now all three versions of the new unlocked 5G handsets are being bundled with up to $100 in gift cards to entice shoppers who don’t plan on upgrading with a carrier’s promotion or trading in a device. Of the collection, our favorite is, of course, the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,200 with a $100 gift card attached. On top of the added $100 in credit to spend at Amazon, the retailer is also discounting the 512GB capacity to the same price as the lower 256GB model. This saves you $280 overall and is one of the best unlocked offers.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh so popular S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

Just like the lead deal, all three of the different Galaxy S23 devices are not just bundled with gift cards to Amazon but also feature elevated storage capacities that are seeing cash discounts down to the entry-level model prices.

All Samsung Galaxy S23 launch deals

