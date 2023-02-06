Ridley Scott directed a short film to show off the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera [Video]

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s first flagship with a 200MP camera, and to show off what it’s capable of, the brand teamed up with director Ridley Scott to produce a short film.

Ridley Scott, best known for films including The Martian, Blade Runner, Alien, Gladiator, and more, was given early access to the Galaxy S23 Ultra and produced the short film “Behold” with Samsung. If you tuned into Samsung’s Unpacked event last week, you’ve already seen bits and pieces from this short film, as Samsung used scenes while announcing the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The film clocks in at just under four minutes and follows “one young man [who] finds that good things and good behavior are a way out of his dark world.”

Throughout the film, Scott uses the Galaxy S23 Ultra to capture scenes with low light, which does show off the performance in those conditions that Samsung has been going on and on about. The footage throughout the film has clearly been color-graded, but nonetheless, it still looks great. Through Samsung’s presentation, it was shown that these scenes were also captured using stabilizing mounts among other pieces of camera gear.

Samsung’s clear goal with this sort of advertising is to show how its latest smartphones are able to hold up to the competition, and specifically to Apple. In recent years, the iPhone’s Pro models have been largely regarded as the best for mobile videography, and Apple has leaned into that fact with advertising that often aims itself at content creators and budding directors.

