Where to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2023 launch event for the Galaxy S23

Unpacked 2023 is here and Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy S23. If you’re looking got catch the live broadcast, Samsung has a few viewing options available. We’ll go through each of them and get you details on where to watch Samsung’s Unpacked 2023 event.

When is Samsung Unpacked 2023?

Samsung Unpacked doesn’t have a very strict schedule. Last year, we saw the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event come around in August, marking the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Prior to that, Samsung held a separate launch event in 2022 for the Galaxy S22 announcement.

Unpacked 2023, however, is gearing up to go on today, February 1. Starting at 12:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT,) Samsung will start broadcasting the live event, which will be both in-person and via live streaming.

Where to watch Unpacked 2023

With that live stream, Samsung is aiming to bring Unpacked 2023 to a broad audience via a few different streaming outlets. With any of these free outlets, users can tune in and get all the details on the Galaxy S23 lineup, as it happens.

Samsung’s website

As is the case for the last few Unpacked events, Samsung is hosting the live event straight from its website. This might be the easiest place to watch the live stream, as there are no other videos to get distracted by and Unpacked 2023 will sit right on the homepage.

You can head over to samsung.com to watch the countdown and get ready for the event.

Watch Unpacked 2023 on Samsung’s website

YouTube

As an alternative to Samsung’s website, you can head over to YouTube and find the company’s channel. From there, the live stream will be hosted for easy viewing in the Live section starting at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Watch Unpacked 2023 on YouTube

Twitter

Another less commonly known way of joining the live stream is via Twitter. The social media platform is one of Samsung’s regular choices for hosting Unpacked, and this year is no different.

Watch Unpacked 2023 on Twitter

In all, there are a few good options for watching the live stream, whether you want to do it through Samsung, YouTube, or even Twitter. No matter where you decide to watch Samsung’s Unpacked 2023 event, you’ll get the same details regarding the Galaxy S23 lineup, all in real time.

What to expect:

