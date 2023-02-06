Latest OnePlus Pad leaks reveal MediaTek chip, stylus and keyboard, and more specs

Feb. 6th 2023

OnePlus pad android tablet teaser
Tomorrow OnePlus is set to launch its first-ever Android tablet, and ahead of that event fresh leaks are telling us more about the OnePlus Pad, including its specs and stylus/keyboard accessories.

In a Weibo post (via GSMArena), an official-looking promo video for the OnePlus Pad shows off a stylus and a keyboard accessory for the upcoming tablet. There are really no details shown off here for the stylus, but we can get a pretty good idea of how the keyboard works.

This won’t be a clone of the “Magic Keyboard” Apple uses on its latest iPad, but rather a more simple folio-style keyboard that has the keys – which appear to have plenty of travel – on the same plane as where the tablet attaches itself. It’s a style that’s pretty common among other Android tablets, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S lineup, as well as some of Apple’s more affordable and/or older keyboard accessories.

It’s also nice to see that the OnePlus Pad will have a trackpad alongside the keyboard.

Beyond that, tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted an alleged full specs list for the OnePlus Pad, which gives us further insight into what the tablet will bring to the table.

Apparently, the OnePlus Pad will be running atop a MediaTek chipset, specifically the Dimensity 9000. That’s a slightly older chip, but had performance in the same ballpark as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Qualcomm and Google’s Tensor G2 which is set to appear in the Pixel Tablet. That would be paired with an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display hitting 144Hz, as hinted at by an Oppo Pad 2 leak. Rounding out the spec sheet for OnePlus Pad would be 67W charging, a 9,500 mAh battery, with a 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.

OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
