OnePlus 11R will launch in India alongside OnePlus 11

OnePlus has confirmed that alongside its upcoming flagship the OnePlus 11R will launch in India.

Teasing the device on the official OnePlus India Twitter account, it was a little unexpected but likely won’t take the sheen away from the OnePlus 11. In the post, the firm confirmed that we’ll see the OnePlus 11R at the “Cloud 11” event, which is scheduled for February 7, 2023.

Whereas the OnePlus 11 has been officially unveiled in China, the OnePlus 11R is more of an unknown quantity. We’ve seen Indian OnePlus fans get access to exclusive devices in the past such as the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 10R from last year. This could very well be the same, allowing OnePlus to repackage an existing device and slap a new logo on it and, in turn, create a cheaper entry device in the OnePlus 11 series.

Fast just got fastR. It's time to get ready for a new way to experience the #ShapeofPower with the all-new #OnePlus11R 5G. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 25, 2023

Often this means that slightly older internals plus similar or existing hardware designs are also utilized. We’ve seen a number of Android OEMs rebrand and rebadge devices in the past — including OnePlus — so this is not completely unexpected behavior. Closer alignment with Oppo in recent years has seen a number of similar handsets handed the OnePlus logo.

Early rumors suggest that the OnePlus 11R could come packing last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, plus a 5,000mAh internal battery with 100W charging support. We’ll just have to wait and see what OnePlus has at the “Cloud 11” event where the BBK-owned firm is expected to officially launch the OnePlus 11 and another India-exclusive OnePlus TV.

