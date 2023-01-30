OnePlus’ first Android tablet will have 11-inch, 144Hz display if Oppo Pad 2 is any indication

OnePlus confirmed last week that it would launch the “OnePlus Pad” in early February, but we didn’t have much to go on when it comes to specs and features. However, if the Oppo Pad 2 is any indication, the OnePlus Pad will at least have a killer display.

Digital Chat Station on Weibo recently posted a couple of keys specs surrounding the Oppo Pad 2. Specifically, it was mentioned that the tablet would be packing a display around 11-inches in size and with a very high refresh rate of 144Hz. The LCD display would also support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and have a resolution of 2800×2000, just shy of 4:3.

While we’re unsure what chipset would be powering this tablet, but the original launched with a Snapdragon 870 and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

What does this tell us about the OnePlus Pad? It stands to reason that the OnePlus Pad will have a very similar overall package. Plus, OnePlus’ recent teaser of the tablet clearly pushed the idea of a high refresh rate display, which certainly would be fitting for a tablet with a 144Hz display. The 11-inch size also lines up with recent CAD-based leaks.

Rounding out the Oppo Pad 2 rumors, the leak also mentioned 67W fast charging for the 9,500 mAh battery. It’s unclear if OnePlus’ tablet will copy that, but it’s entirely likely.

We’ll find out soon enough what the OnePlus Pad will offer, as the tablet launches on February 7.

