Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 clearance at $170 off, Google Nest wired Doorbell $153, more

Back with Tuesday’s batch of best discounts from the Android world, today we’re tracking a notable price cut on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 as Amazon begins clearing out stock at $170 off. There’s also the first discount on the new wired Google Nest Doorbell at $153, which rounds out the savings alongside the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 5G with $170 discount

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 lineup hasn’t even begun shipping yet, but that isn’t stopping Amazon from starting to clear out the now previous-generation devices. Right now, Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB Android Smartphone for $679.99 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $850, you’re looking at the second-best price ever thanks to today’s $170 discount. This is the lowest we’ve seen since back in November during the Black Friday savings event and comes within $18 of that discounted price.

Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as one of the brand’s more recent entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot for all-day usage. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage.

Google’s new wired Nest Doorbell with 24/7 recording sees first discount

Amazon is now discounting the new wired Google Nest Doorbell 2nd Gen for $153 shipped. Typically fetching $180, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching last winter. That’s 15% off the usual going rate and delivering a new all-time low. Stepping up to deliver all of the features as the recent battery-powered offering, the new wired Nest Video Doorbell also arrives with the 24/7 recording feature that its untethered counterpart was missing.

It packs much of the same refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore, integrates with Nest and your Assistant setup in much of the same way with 1080p recording to its local storage. Though keep in mind, you’ll have to rely on your standard doorbell wiring in order to get this smart home upgrade all set up. Get a closer look in our hands-on review

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II pack personalized ANC and transparency modes

Joining the Valentine’s Day discounts from earlier in the month, Amazon today is carrying the savings over to the latest release from Bose. Its new QuietComfort Earbuds II loudly interrupted Apple’s fall hardware event last year in an attempt to steal the spotlight from AirPods Pro 2, and now Amazon is marking down the flagship true wireless earbuds for one of the first times. Right now, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II sell for $249 in one of two styles including Soapstone and Triple Black. Each one is down from the usual $299 going rate for one of the first times while delivering $50 in savings. These markdowns are also matching the second-best prices to date, coming within $20 of the all-time low only set once before nearly 2 months ago.

As for what that latest and greatest experience actually looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23/+/Ultra see launch deals

Last week saw Samsung reveal its new slate of Galaxy smartphones, and now not too far behind are the Amazon discounts. Courtesy of the retailer, right now all three versions of the new unlocked 5G handsets are being bundled with up to $100 in gift cards to entice shoppers who don’t plan on upgrading with a carrier’s promotion or trading in a device. Of the collection, our favorite is, of course, the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,200 with a $100 gift card attached. On top of the added $100 in credit to spend at Amazon, the retailer is also discounting the 512GB capacity to the same price as the lower 256GB model. This saves you $280 overall and is one of the best unlocked offers.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh so popular S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

Just like the lead deal, all three of the different Galaxy S23 devices are not just bundled with gift cards to Amazon but also feature elevated storage capacities that are seeing cash discounts down to the entry-level model prices.

All Samsung Galaxy S23 launch deals

Best trade-in deals

