Latest update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro might brick your phone

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 31st 2023 7:36 am PT

oneplus 9 pro
0 Comments

If you’re using a OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, don’t install any updates, as OnePlus has just issued a warning that the update is bricking devices.

In a post to its community forums this week, OnePlus confirms that the latest OxygenOS update, OxyenOS 13 F.19, is bricking OnePlus 9 series devices. The update first launched around the timing of the Chinese New Year last week, but was paused quickly due to an issue. OnePlus said that it observed the update bricking devices and leaving them unusable because the software wouldn’t boot.

The update is no longer rolling out to users, but OnePlus is warning customers that if their device downloaded the update before the rollout was stopped, they need to avoid installing it on their device.

F.19 was rolling out in India and carried the version number LE2111_11.F.19 for the OnePlus 9 and LE2121_11.F.19 for the OnePlus 9 Pro. The update was causing issues on both devices and was supposed to be a simple security update (January 2023 patch) with a handful of bug fixes. OnePlus says a new version of the update will be available soon.

If you did install the faulty update on your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus says that the device can be fixed without any data loss by customer support.

