OnePlus Pad is a flagship Android tablet w/ Dimensity 9000, 12GB RAM, more

At the Cloud 11 event, OnePlus unveiled its plans to release a true flagship Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad, with an impressive set of specs.

Since the release of Android 12L, there’s been a renewed interest in large screen Android devices including foldables and tablets. OnePlus is joining that effort, sharing a vision for a broader ecosystem of devices that it calls the “1+4+X” model. The “1” is the smartphone at the center of technological life, and the “4” represents the extra devices that enhance your phone, including earbuds, smartwatches, smart TVs, and now — tablets.

We believe the Internet of Things is the future, and users will demand fast, smooth and streamlined experiences in multiple scenarios. By entering the tablet industry, we hope the unique and industry leading OnePlus fast and smooth experience will bring more vitality and possibility and offer users the best choices. — Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus

At the Cloud 11 event in New Delhi, India, OnePlus showcased its flagship Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad, which has the familiar “Star Orbit” engraving and machined aluminum alloy design in Halo Green. OnePlus took care to optimize this tablet for both productivity and entertainment, between the ultra fast MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip and the uniquely shaped 7:5 aspect ratio.

On the screen size and design, the company refers to the OnePlus Pad as having a 144Hz “ReadFit” screen optimized for reading, offering more vertical space than tablets typically offer. The tablet also includes Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio to offer the best possible experience for movies, TV, and games.

As for productivity, the OnePlus Pad includes a full keyboard and touchpad that attaches magnetically, along with a “OnePlus Stylo” stylus. Paired with as much as 12GB of RAM, enhanced by the RAM-Vita technology in OnePlus phones, you can safely keep dozens of apps open in the background, if needed.

Whether you’re using the OnePlus Pad for work or for entertainment, the massive 9510mAh battery will keep your tablet running all day long, including up to 14.5 hour of video watching. With 67W SUPERVOOC charging, you can get a full charge in 80 minutes. Knowing that tablets aren’t always used every day, OnePlus has optimized for as much as 1-month standby life, meaning the tablet is ready whenever you are.

The company has not yet shared how much the OnePlus Pad will cost, but confirmed that pre-orders for the tablet will open in April in India, North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

OnePlus Pad specs

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Memory: Up to 12GB RAM

Up to 12GB RAM Display: 11.6-inch, 7:5 ratio, 144Hz display with Dolby Vision HDR

11.6-inch, 7:5 ratio, 144Hz display with Dolby Vision HDR Battery: 9510mAh battery

