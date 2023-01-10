YouTube Music finally rolling out Library redesign on Android and iOS

After changes appeared for some users in August only to disappear a few weeks later, YouTube Music is now widely rolling out a major redesign of the Library tab.

Before this update, the Library had been mostly unchanged since YouTube Music’s 2018 relaunch. As Home and Explore (previously Hotlist), as well as Now Playing, got modernized, Library remained a Last played carousel and category list. With this revamp, YouTube Music immediately shows you content.

The very first item (View my) in the updated tab lets you switch between Library, Downloads, Uploads, and Device files. Another way to quickly pull up that sheet is by double-tapping that tab in the bottom bar. Compared to the design that rolled out last year, History has been elevated to the app bar next to Cast, so you no longer have to open your account menu for a list of recent tracks.

You then get a row of chips for Playlists, Songs, Albums, and Artists to filter through the list that makes up the rest of this page. Selecting the first three choices will show a new Downloaded filter, while Artists is accompanied by one for Subscriptions.

Lastly, a dropdown menu lets you Sort by: Recently activity, Recently added, and Recently played, as well as A to Z or Z to A when you filter down. The default FAB lets you add a New playlist, while “Shuffle all” is the other main action.

After force stopping YouTube Music on Android (version 5.38) and iOS (5.39) this afternoon, we’re seeing a blue “Navigation your Library just got earlier” redesign prompt just above the bottom bar. It’s appearing on both phones and tablets today.

