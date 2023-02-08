Android 14 release timeline matches last year’s pace, adds one beta

The Android 14 Developer Preview and — later — Beta will follow the accelerated timeline established last year.

There are two developer previews, with the only other one coming in March:

Developer Preview 1 (February): Early baseline build focused on developer feedback, with new features, APIs, and behavior changes.

Like the last release, the Android 14 Beta will start in April, which is a month earlier than usual. Historically, the first beta launch is timed to I/O in May, after the consumer-facing features are announced on stage.

Platform Stability, with “final SDK/NDK APIs and also final internal APIs and app-facing system behaviors,” is coming in Beta 3. Google says, “From that time you’ll have several weeks before the official release to do your final testing.”

After that, in July, expect two more betas before the final release. There was no Beta 5 last year.

The final release looks set for August, with Google last year opting for a midmonth launch.

Beta 1 (April): Initial beta-quality release, over-the-air update to early adopters who enroll in Android Beta.

More details on the Android 14 release timeline for developers is available here.

