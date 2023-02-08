Android 14 DP1 preps ‘Cloned Apps’ to easily duplicate apps

Hidden in the first preview of Android 14, Google is preparing “Cloned Apps” as a more official option for having duplicate copies of an app on your phone or tablet.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

On Android, it can sometimes come in handy to have multiple copies of a particular app installed, usually allowing you to be logged in to more than one account simultaneously. To do this today, you need to use a third-party app to create and manage a “Work Profile” on your phone/tablet, which creates a separate place to install apps.

With Android 14 Developer Preview 1, we’ve found Google is preparing an official way to clone apps without needing any third-party apps or even a Work Profile. Instead, you’ll be able to head to the new “Cloned Apps” menu (seen below) and select which Android apps you’d like to duplicate.

Notably, Google and other manufacturers of Android 14 devices are able to choose the apps that are not allowed to be cloned. In the case of Pixel phones, Google is blocking many of its own apps from being cloned, including media apps like YouTube and YouTube Music.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

