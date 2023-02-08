Android 14 DP1 preps ‘Cloned Apps’ to easily duplicate apps

Kyle Bradshaw

- Feb. 8th 2023 11:50 am PT

Android 14 Cloned apps
0 Comments

Hidden in the first preview of Android 14, Google is preparing “Cloned Apps” as a more official option for having duplicate copies of an app on your phone or tablet.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

On Android, it can sometimes come in handy to have multiple copies of a particular app installed, usually allowing you to be logged in to more than one account simultaneously. To do this today, you need to use a third-party app to create and manage a “Work Profile” on your phone/tablet, which creates a separate place to install apps.

With Android 14 Developer Preview 1, we’ve found Google is preparing an official way to clone apps without needing any third-party apps or even a Work Profile. Instead, you’ll be able to head to the new “Cloned Apps” menu (seen below) and select which Android apps you’d like to duplicate.

Notably, Google and other manufacturers of Android 14 devices are able to choose the apps that are not allowed to be cloned. In the case of Pixel phones, Google is blocking many of its own apps from being cloned, including media apps like YouTube and YouTube Music.

  • Android Auto
  • Calendar (AOSP)
  • Camera (AOSP)
  • Chrome
  • Clock
  • Contacts (AOSP)
  • Files
  • Gallery
  • Gmail
  • Google Calendar
  • Google Camera
  • Google Contacts
  • Google Play Movies & TV
  • Google Search
  • Maps
  • MDS (Modem Diagnostic System)
  • Messages
  • Personal Safety
  • Phone
  • Photos
  • Pixel Tips
  • Play Store
  • Printer
  • Recorder
  • Stk (SIM Toolkit)
  • YouTube
  • YouTube Music

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

More on Android 14:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 14

Android 14
Android 14 Developer Preview

Android 14 Developer Preview

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw

Kyle is an author and researcher for 9to5Google, with special interests in Made by Google products, Fuchsia, and Stadia.

Got a tip or want to chat? Twitter or Email. Kyle@9to5mac.com

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Extra $50 Samsung credit with Galaxy S23

Extra $50 Samsung credit with Galaxy S23
Pixel 7 Pro & Pixel Watch

Pixel 7 Pro & Pixel Watch