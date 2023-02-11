It’s not just you, Google Voice messages have been delayed and arriving out of order today

Ben Schoon

Feb. 11th 2023

Google Voice is a service that allows you to have a free phone number attached to your Google account and usable across many devices, but an issue today has left SMS and MMS messages on voice heavily delayed and/or arriving out of order.

Last night, an error with Google Voice left incoming text messages to arrive from minutes to hours late, and the ongoing issue has kept up throughout the day today (February 11). For Google Voice users, this leaves some, but not all messages delayed considerably, and often arriving out of order.

A weird-looking “——=_Part_” error message has also shown for some users, and seems to be related to the partial outage. This occurs with an incoming message having its contents replaced entirely by a string of random characters.

Google is aware of the problem, as a product expert confirmed on a forum thread. The issue appears to stem from a messaging provider that partially powers Google Voice’s SMS and MMS messaging. A fix is in the works, but there’s no timeline for a full restoration.

This issue seems to happen from time to time on Google Voice, but today’s partial outage and delayed messages seem especially widespread. Thankfully, calls don’t seem to be affected.

