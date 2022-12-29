Google Voice call screen getting ‘Suspected spam caller’ warning

After adding Wi-Fi and cellular network switching, Google Voice is introducing a “Suspected spam caller” label on the incoming call screen.

“Suspected spam caller” will appear on both the call screen (underneath the number and as the caller avatar), as well as in the history list. End users can either:

Confirm a suspected spam call, which causes future calls from that number to go directly to voicemail and call history entries to be put in the spam folder

Mark a labeled call as not spam, after which the suspected spam label is never displayed for that number again

This label appears if Settings > Security > Filter spam is set to off. If enabled, “all calls that Google identifies as spam are automatically sent to voicemail, and the call entry is put into the spam folder.”

The company says it “makes this determination using the same advanced artificial intelligence that identifies billions of spam calls each month across Google’s calling ecosystem.”

Google Voice’s ‘Suspected spam caller’ warning is available for all users and is rolling out starting today. It will be fully available in the coming weeks.

