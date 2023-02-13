Google Fi impacted by T-Mobile outage

As of Monday evening (PT), the T-Mobile network in the US is suffering an outage that’s impacting MVNO customers, including those on Google Fi.

The T-Mobile outage does not affect all users, but the geographic impact is nationwide in “several areas.” This network problem started around 6 p.m. PT, with a T-Mobile executive at 8:46 p.m. citing a “3rd party fiber interruption issue.”

The situation is improving and we hope to have a full resolution very soon. We apologize for any disruption caused.

Voice, messaging and data services are said to be “intermittently impacted.” Google Fi relies on T-Mobile and US Cellular for coverage.

As of 9:46 p.m., T-Mobile says it is seeing “significant improvement and are operating at near normal levels.”

Our teams continue to monitor and we greatly appreciate everyone’s patience. We apologize for any impacts this issue may have had for our customers.

