What kind of charger do you need for the Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra? What you need to know

There are thousands of chargers on the market right now, each with different capabilities. Of course, you need a charger with a certain amount of power to sufficiently charge the Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra. Here’s what you need to know about chargers and which ones we recommend for your Galaxy S23.

A commonplace habit for many manufacturers in the past few years has been the exclusion of chargers or charging bricks in brand-new device boxes. While this is framed as an effort to conserve the planet with the reduction of plastics, it’s undeniable that doing so saves money for those OEMs.

With that, users are meant to find and purchase their own chargers from either the manufacturer itself or from a third-party supplier. There is an abundance of options from third-party companies, with some being much better than others.

Beyond quality, you also need to figure out what kind of power your Galaxy S23 actually needs. There is a threshold wherein too little power will do nothing for you, and too much power is a complete waste. Finding the right one to fit your needs is key.

How much power do I need?

With the Galaxy S23 series, there are three devices with slightly different setups. As far as power requirements go, the S23 requires the least amount, while the Ultra takes up the most at a healthy 5,000mAh. The S23 has a 3,900 mAh battery, while the S23+ is equipped with 4,700 mAh.

Interestingly enough, the S23 base model has USB PD 3.0 Super Fast Charging at 25W, while the S23+ and S23 Ultra both quick charge at 45W. In essence, that means you’ll need a 45W charger for both the S23+ and S23 Ultra, while the S23 can make do off of a 25W charging brick.

Galaxy S23 – 25W charger

Galaxy S23+ – 45W charger

Galaxy S23 Ultra – 45W charger

Now, those are quick charging requirements, meaning if you want to charge your S23 Ultra to 65% in 30 minutes, you’ll need all 45W. Of course, you can get away with less than 45W if the price is too costly for a charging brick. For that, we’d suggest going no lower than 25W, as the lower you go, the more time it takes for the device to charge. You’ll still see a quick charging time, but it won’t be incredibly fast according to today’s standards.

What kind of charger should I get?

As mentioned, there are thousands of options as far as charging bricks go. On top of that, you’ll want to be sure you’re using the right cable with it. Pairing a 10W USB-C cable with a 45W charging brick will get you no more than 10W of power, completely defeating the purpose of the extra 35W.

If you’re in the market for a charger, you should also consider how many devices you’ll want to charge off of the one brick. Some pack up to four USB-C ports, each with a different power output. With that, you can charge a laptop, tablet, and phone at the same time without skipping a beat. Of course, that’s getting into the 100W territory, and if you’re looking for a simple charger for just the S23, you’ll want to go no higher than that standard 45W.

Below are some of our recommendations for the S23 series:

The Galaxy S23 series won’t get you a charger in the box, so users will need to find one for themselves. The S23’s 25W quick charging support and the S23+ and S23 Ultra’s 45W quick charging functionality require different kinds of chargers. Follow those guidelines, and you will find a reliable charger that will power each device in no time.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: