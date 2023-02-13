One UI 5.1 begins rolling out for Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 series

One UI 5.1 is the latest Android 13 build that comes pre-installed on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series. After launching with Samsung’s flagship phones, One UI 5.1 is now rolling out for the Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 series.

Although it isn’t a major update, there are some notable new additions found in One UI 5.1 These include enhancements to the Camera and Gallery apps with the ability to remaster and fine-tune photos saved on your phone in a similar manner to Pixel “Photo Unblur.” The Expert RAW app is also available for selected devices with One UI 5.1 including the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

There are improvements to multitasking including corner drags to quickly enter or exit full-screen mode, plus Modes and Routines that somewhat mimic the “Focus” feature found in iOS 16. A number of new home screen widgets have also been added including a Spotify suggestions option and Settings quick panels.

Samsung didn’t actually confirm when previous generation handsets would get updated to One UI 5.1. Still, it appears that the Galaxy S22 and some S20 series devices are now seeing the OTA in Europe. Owners of Exynos variants of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S22 are reporting over on the /r/OneUI subreddit that they have been able to get the update. We have since been able to pull the OTA on some of our own test devices. You can check out the full changelog below:

The One UI 5.1 update varies in size but ranges from 1.4-1.9GB based on the reports seen across the web. For those with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we have pulled a 1.9GB OTA file for the Exynos variant. This update also includes the latest February 2023 security update, which is steadily rolling out for an array of Samsung Galaxy devices.

Previously confirmed by Samsung, One UI 5.1 will be available for the following handsets over the coming weeks: Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy S22, as well as Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: