Galaxy S23 series uses a new AMOLED display to further improve battery savings

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series officially launches later this week, but one thing we’ve noticed in our early time with it has been the absolutely stellar battery life. In a new post, Samsung confirms that one way the Galaxy S23 saves on battery is with a new type of AMOLED display.

The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra all share a lot in common with their predecessors, including their respective display sizes. But the panel each phone is using has been updated, with Samsung Display providing a new “low power-consumption OLED technology” which both cuts down on power while also increasing brightness. The base Galaxy S23 benefits from this with a boost to 1,750 nits, up from around 1,300 nits on the base Galaxy S22.

Samsung Display says that this new panel reduces power consumption by 13-16%. That’s certainly going to have an impact given the display is one of the most power-hungry elements of your smartphone.

A translated version of Samsung’s explanation of the new display reads:

The Galaxy S23 Series Display has been equipped with low-power OLED technology that has increased luminous efficiency by applying new organic materials. By using organic materials with Samsung’s new technology, power consumption is reduced and brightness is increased. The new organic material is improved so that electrons can move faster and easier in the organic layer, and by increasing luminous efficiency, power consumption is reduced by more than 13% to 16% compared to the previous one.

In a thread on Twitter, Dylan Raga added a bit more context, explaining that the new display has broader emission of green, while also tweaking the wavelength of red emitters. Those combine to offer much better efficiency on the display panel, with results on par with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and considerably less power used versus the iPhone at 1,150 nits.

