Galaxy S23 packaging is fully recyclable as Samsung pushes for more sustainable products

Samsung is continuing it commitment to sustainability with the Galaxy S23 by introducing more recycled materials and reducing plastic packaging.

While the (for some, annual) cycle of switching smartphones can be fun and exciting, it comes at a cost to the planet by using up materials and eventually becoming e-waste. Samsung is fighting back against that by building the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra with more recycled materials than previous generations, complete with UL ECOLOGO certification for reduced environmental impact.

As part of a collaboration with Corning, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices are the first phones to use (on the front and back) Gorilla Glass Victus 2. In addition to increases in durability, this latest generation of the glass includes around 22% recycled pre-consumer content, on average.

All throughout the design of the Galaxy S23 lineup, you’ll find recycled materials including aluminum, glass, and plastics, taken from things like used fishing nets and PET bottles. Even the packaging for the Galaxy S23 is designed to be eco-friendly, with Samsung opting for a “zero plastic” box made with 100% recycled paper.

Of course, another great way for companies to reduce e-waste is to encourage customers to hold onto devices for longer. To that end, the Galaxy S23 series will continue Samsung’s recent tradition of receiving four generations of Android updates and five years of security patches. Combined with the excellent durability of the design, buyers of the Galaxy S23 series should feel comfortable holding onto the phone for multiple years.

