MediaTek Dimensity 7200 is built on 4nm process, arrives in mid-range Android phones soon

MediaTek’s bread and butter is on the more affordable end of the spectrum, and the company is today launching its new Dimensity 7200 chipset which is built on a 4nm process and will make its debut in the next month.

The Dimensity 7200 is a 5G-capable chip that is the debut of MediaTek’s 7000 series.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 is that it is built on a 4nm process, the same process used for flagship chips such as MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200, as well as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It’s notable as most mid-range chips tend to be built on less-efficient, more outdated build processes. The chip is also produced by TSMC, which only doubles down on the efficiency boosts.

Dimensity 7200 has an octa-core design, with two Cortex-A715 cores at 2.8GHz and six Cortex-A510 cores. It also supports Arm’s Mali-C610 MC4 GPU and MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 enhancements for gaming. The chip’s modem supports sub6 5G networks as well as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3/LE.

Modern features the 7200 further supports includes 4K HDR video recording, cameras up to 200MP, recording videos from two cameras at once, and FHD+ displays at 144Hz. Memory can hit up to 6,400Mbps and UFS 3.1 storage is supported.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 will debut in new Android smartphones launching in Q1 2023. That’s within the next month, as the quarter ends in March. It seems entirely possible MWC 2023 later this month will see the first Dimensity 7200 devices, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see.

