MediaTek’s new flagship chip slows down 32-bit support as Android moves to its 64-bit future

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 10th 2022 4:05 pm PT

mediatek dimensity 9200
0 Comments

Google has been moving Android to a future that’s 64-bit only for years, but it’s been a slow process. After the Pixel 7 blocked installation of 32-bit apps last month, MediaTek has partially dropped hardware support for 32-bit on the Dimensity 9200, pushing Android one step closer to a 64-bit-only future.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is a chipset designed for high-end Android phones, and it brings a lot of firsts, including Arm’s new Cortex-X3 core, Wi-Fi 7 support, and more. But it’s also going to be one of the first chips to drop support for 32-bit in a bigger way, which has an impact on future Android phones.

Related: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 packs Cortex-X3, mmWave 5G, Immortalis GPU with raytracing

Reiterated as a part of today’s MediaTek Executive Summit, the company confirmed that the Dimensity 9200 drops support for 32-bit on its “performance” cores. This refers to the primary Cortex-X3 core as well as the Cortex-A715 cores. The company also noted this to Android Authority earlier this week.

What does this mean? While the Dimensity 9200 does support 32-bit apps, it’s only with the less powerful cores. Android as a whole, as mentioned, has been moving toward a 64-bit-only future for quite some time, but this is a major step toward that.

The Google Pixel 7 blocks 64-bit apps on a software level, with the Tensor G2 chip under the hood still technically offering support. Google explained that dropping 64-bit support leads to better performance overall. New CPUs running 64-bit code see 25% better performance and Android as a system uses 150MB less RAM at any given time. MediaTek, though, probably won’t see the RAM benefit given that the chip still supports 32-bit on its lesser cores. It will likely be up to device makers to block 32-bit on a software level to see the gains that Google is referring to.

MediaTek somewhat backs up Google’s claims about dropping 32-bit and how that will affect performance on the Dimensity 9200. The company cites an LZBench benchmark which tests the speed of data compression. MediaTek says that compression is 92% faster with 64-bit over 32-bit and 80% faster on decompression.

During the presentation, MediaTek pointed out that the side effects of this change would be minimal. Google has required that apps in the Play Store support 64-bit for quite some time, and the company has been working to ensure that’s true. The Play Console app was updated with 64-bit support recently, as was the legacy Pebble app.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
MediaTek

MediaTek
MediaTek Dimensity 9200

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!