Deals: OnePlus 11 sees $100 launch day discounts, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $90, more

All of the Presidents’ Day weekend deals are now up for grabs with ongoing launch day discounts taking $100 off the just-released OnePlus 11 5G. Not to mention, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 fall to $90 with ANC in tow to complement this new all-time low on Fossil’s Machine Gen 6 hybrid smartwatch at $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 11 5G 256GB smartphone sees $100 launch day discounts

The new OnePlus 11 smartphone is officially beginning to ship today, and Amazon is now matching that with the first-ever cash discount. Dropping the unlocked 256GB 5G handset down to $699.99 shipped in both Titan Black and Eternal Green colorways. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at $100 in savings as well as only the second promotion so far. It matches the value of the gift card offer we tracked earlier in the month, but is the first chance to save some actual cash off the MSRP.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 fall to $90 with ANC in tow

Amazon is now offering the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $90 in three styles. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at the second-best price in months thanks to the $60 in savings attached today. This discount is comes within $1 of the short-lived offer we saw go live earlier in the week before it quickly went back up to MSRP. Not to mention, you’re looking at a match of the Black Friday price, too.

If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched last fall, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

All-time low drops Fossil’s Machine Gen 6 hybrid smartwatch to $159

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch for $159. Normally fetching $229, like you’ll currently pay for other styles, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings while delivering only the second discount to date. This lands at a new all-time low in the process and undercuts the very first price cut from back in December by an extra $21. This hybrid Fossil wearable arrives on the Gen 6 platform for monitoring everything from workouts and heart rate to wellness, sleep, and SpO2. It ditches a full display like other smartwatches have in favor of always-on e-ink displays that can show off notifications and metrics with customizable watch faces. That lets it deliver on the hybrid naming scheme, pairing a traditional watch mechanism with those added smart features and an impressive 2-week battery life.

